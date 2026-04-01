China unveils escalator to the sky

The new facility is located in Wushan and runs along a steep hillside, connecting different levels of urban development. The structure, named “Goddess,” consists of a cascade of ascending sections that appear to rise almost vertically into the sky.

A full journey from the bottom to the top takes about 21 minutes, making it likely the longest outdoor escalator of its kind in the world.

The complex comprises around two dozen individual escalators and lifts integrated into a single system. The moving stairways were manufactured by Swiss company Schindler, which operates production facilities, including in Shanghai.

Approximately 9,000 people use the escalator daily. A one-way ride costs about $0.4. During the Chinese New Year holiday period, passenger traffic reached around 450,000 people.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that China successfully launched the Lijian-2 Y1 carrier rocket with three satellites onboard.