China’s СNNC to construct Kazakhstan’s 2nd nuclear power plant

Almassadam Satkaliyev, Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Agency, said that all prequalified participants shortlisted own unique technologies, but the proposals by China and Russia were “objectively the most compelling”.

A general agreement on nuclear cooperation is set to be signed with China. Kazakhstan wants to see Chinese technologies are applied in construction of another nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, said Satkaliyev.

The chairman noted that China is among a few countries in the world to be self-sufficient in the nuclear fuel cycle. “Undoubtedly, China is one of the countries, which boasts all necessary technologies, industrial and production facilities and is our next top priority”.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan’s Nuclear Energy Agency together with international experts announced on Saturday Russia’s Rosatom as the leader of the Consortium for the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant.