China's giant pandas Pingping and Fushuang depart for 10-year stay at Zoo Atlanta

According to China’s National Forestry and Grassland Administration, before their departure, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding held a farewell ceremony for the two pandas.

Chinese side implemented a detailed transportation plan to ensure the animals' safety and comfort during their trans-oceanic journey. Fresh bamboo shoots, bamboo, apples and emergency medical supplies were prepared, while the pandas underwent advance acclimatization training to reduce travel-related stress. Cabin temperature and humidity were maintained within a range suitable for giant pandas throughout the flight.

Photo credit: Xinhua

Experienced U.S. veterinarians and animal keepers accompanied the pandas and monitored their health and diet during the journey. China also sent veterinary and husbandry teams to Atlanta ahead of the pandas' arrival to assist with preparations.

Upon arrival, Pingping and Fushuang will undergo quarantine and health inspections. Chinese specialists will remain at the zoo during the quarantine period to provide care, conduct behavioral adaptation training and help the animals adjust to their new surroundings.

Photo credit: Xinhua

To prepare for the pandas' arrival, Chinese experts and Zoo Atlanta have spent months coordinating upgrades to the zoo's panda facilities and monitoring system.

Zoo Atlanta's climate, which is similar to that of Chengdu, allows for local sourcing of several bamboo species, ensuring a year-round supply of fresh food for the pandas.

Photo credit: Xinhua

China and Zoo Atlanta have collaborated on giant panda conservation and research for more than two decades. The partnership has produced more than 30 joint research projects and over 50 academic papers, contributing to advances in giant panda breeding, cub rearing, behavioral studies and disease prevention.

Earlier, in April, China announced it would send a new pair of giant pandas to the United States under a 10-year international conservation cooperation agreement, a move that will enhance friendship between the peoples of the two nations.