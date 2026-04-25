China to send two giant pandas to US, highlighting 'bridge of friendship'

The two pandas, named Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, are set to travel to Zoo Atlanta, continuing more than two decades of "panda friendship" between the American zoo and China, the China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA) said in a statement on Friday.

The giant panda is China's national treasure and also serves as a bridge of friendship among peoples around the world, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing.

Guo expressed confidence that the new round of cooperation efforts between China and the US will contribute to the well-being of giant pandas, the capacity for protecting giant pandas and other endangered species, global biodiversity conservation, and the friendship between the peoples of China and the US.

The CWCA said it is launching a new round of cooperative research with Zoo Atlanta. The association highlighted that from 1999 to 2024, the zoo was home to Yang Yang and Lun Lun, a panda pair that successfully raised seven cubs, marking the best breeding record to date for China's panda cooperation efforts with Europe and the Americas.

In a statement, Zoo Atlanta President and CEO Raymond B. King expressed enthusiasm about the continuation of the partnership.

Zoo Atlanta is delighted and honored to yet again be trusted as stewards of this treasured species and to partner with the China Wildlife Conservation Association on the continued conservation and research efforts that are the most important outcomes of this cooperation, King said.

"We can't wait to meet Ping Ping and Fu Shuang and to welcome our members, guests, city, and community back to the wonder and joy of giant pandas," he added.

Previously, Qazinform reported China tests a cyber panda to provide emotional support.