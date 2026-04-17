China ranks first globally in installed nuclear power capacity

The blue book, titled "China Nuclear Energy Development Report 2026," shows that China currently has 60 commercial nuclear power units in operation and 36 nuclear power units under construction.

The scale of nuclear power under construction accounts for more than half of the world's total, and an additional 16 units have been approved for construction, the report said.

In 2026 alone, China has started construction on two nuclear power units and will complete seven nuclear power units, maintaining its leading position in global nuclear energy development.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and U.S. expand cooperation in nuclear energy.