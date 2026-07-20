China leads global humanoid robot development
12:41, 20 July 2026
China developed more than 400 models of fully humanoid robots in the first half of 2026, accounting for more than half of the global total, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Xinhua.
The data underscore the rapid expansion of China's robotics industry, reinforcing the country's position as a global leader in the sector.
According to the ministry, Chinese-developed quadruped robots also accounted for nearly 70% of global sales during the reporting period.
As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.