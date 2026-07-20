China leads global humanoid robot development

The data underscore the rapid expansion of China's robotics industry, reinforcing the country's position as a global leader in the sector.

According to the ministry, Chinese-developed quadruped robots also accounted for nearly 70% of global sales during the reporting period.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.