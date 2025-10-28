China explores opportunity of building NPP in Kazakhstan – Satkaliyev
China is set to explore the sites in Almaty and Zhambyl regions for the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency quotes Almasadam Satkaliyev, Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Agency, as saying on the sidelines of the Kazakh-Finnish presidents’ negotiations in Akorda.
“We have signed a corresponding memorandum to explore the possibility of involving Chinese contractors in the construction of the nuclear power plant. They are currently assessing the opportunities. Most likely, the scenario will resemble what we are seeing with Rosatom,” said Satkaliyev.
According to him, the Chinese side must, first, express its interest in conducting design and survey works.
“The sites in Almaty and Zhambyl regions will be surveyed. We have applied to the local administrations to have these sites identified and to be granted access for conducting survey work. Once this work is completed, certain conclusions will be made,” he noted.
Earlier, it was reported that Rosatom will lead an international consortium for NPP construction in Kazakhstan.