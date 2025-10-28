China explores opportunity of building NPP in Kazakhstan – Satkaliyev

“We have signed a corresponding memorandum to explore the possibility of involving Chinese contractors in the construction of the nuclear power plant. They are currently assessing the opportunities. Most likely, the scenario will resemble what we are seeing with Rosatom,” said Satkaliyev.

According to him, the Chinese side must, first, express its interest in conducting design and survey works.

“The sites in Almaty and Zhambyl regions will be surveyed. We have applied to the local administrations to have these sites identified and to be granted access for conducting survey work. Once this work is completed, certain conclusions will be made,” he noted.

Earlier, it was reported that Rosatom will lead an international consortium for NPP construction in Kazakhstan.