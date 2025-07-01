EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    China Eastern Airlines launches Shanghai – Almaty flight

    10:32, 1 July 2025

    China Eastern Airlines will fly for the first time from Shanghai to Almaty starting from July 4, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    China Eastern Airlines launches Shanghai – Almaty flight
    Photo credit: Maxat Shagyrbayev/Kazinform

    Representatives of air carriers, China’s mass media and bloggers will arrive in Almaty aboard the inaugural flight and receive souvenirs from the city tourism department.

    The new flight is called to boost tourism, cultural and business ties between the two cities.

    Over 20,900 tourists from China visited Almaty in the first quarter of 2025, that is 39.9% more compared to the same period of the previous year.

    Almaty has established direct air service with Beijing, Guangzhou, Xi’an, Urumqi, Hangzhou and Sanya. The new flight will increase the frequency of flights between the two countries which exceeds 150 flights a month.

    Noteworthy, this year, Kazakhstan will expand its international flight network, adding 32 new routes, of which 15 are brand new destinations.

    Kazakhstan Almaty China Travel Tourism
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All