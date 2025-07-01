China Eastern Airlines launches Shanghai – Almaty flight

Representatives of air carriers, China’s mass media and bloggers will arrive in Almaty aboard the inaugural flight and receive souvenirs from the city tourism department.

The new flight is called to boost tourism, cultural and business ties between the two cities.

Over 20,900 tourists from China visited Almaty in the first quarter of 2025, that is 39.9% more compared to the same period of the previous year.

Almaty has established direct air service with Beijing, Guangzhou, Xi’an, Urumqi, Hangzhou and Sanya. The new flight will increase the frequency of flights between the two countries which exceeds 150 flights a month.

Noteworthy, this year, Kazakhstan will expand its international flight network, adding 32 new routes, of which 15 are brand new destinations.