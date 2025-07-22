China-Central Asia freight train trips up 25% in first half of 2025

According to China Railway (CR), in the first half of 2025, China-Central Asia freight trains completed 7,349 trips, including within the China-Europe network, up 25% year-on-year, while the amount of freight carried rose 3% to 1.98 billion tons in all directions.

As reported earlier, the Khorgos port’s import and export volumes exceeded 20 million tons in the first half of this year.