Import, export volumes via Khorgos port surpass 20 mln tons in H1 2025

In January-June 2025, import and export volumes via the port of Khorgos reached 22.255 million tons, edging up 4.3% year-on-year, the data by the Khorgos Customs showed.

It added year-to-date import and export volumes by rail through Khorgos port stood at 6.923 million tons, marking a 22% rise.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan establishes a new special economic zone Khorgos-Eastern Gate.