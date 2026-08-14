Children's safety at summer camps is top priority — Deputy PM Balayeva

The first item on the agenda was preparation for the new academic year. Education Minister Zhuldyz Suleimenova reported on social support for children and providing them with school essentials. As she noted, work is underway in all regions and is under constant supervision.

Aida Balayeva emphasized that school preparation requires a comprehensive approach and heightened attention at all levels. Key objectives include ensuring educational infrastructure readiness, timely supply of schools with necessary resources, and social support for children from low-income families. The Deputy Prime Minister instructed ensuring the high-quality implementation of all planned measures, stepping up public information efforts, and maintaining close oversight of the issues raised.

Next, the meeting addressed children's summer programs and safety at camp centers. Special attention was paid to sharing best practices between regions. This year, 17,800 children, including 5,890 from rural areas, were sent to camps in other regions for recreation. Officials noted this approach helps utilize existing infrastructure, expands access to quality recreation, and reduces territorial inequality.

The meeting also covered safety and licensing of children's camp centers, along with their compliance with established requirements. Currently, 131 centers have received licenses.

The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that children's safety must be an absolute priority and kept under constant control. This encompasses all aspects – food quality and safety, transport requirements, public, sanitary, and fire safety, as well as preventing risks at water bodies and public gathering places.

In addition, she emphasized the need for stronger preventive measures, interagency coordination, and accountability of all relevant agencies.

Summing up the summer program, Aida Balayeva ordered a thorough analysis of the work done, an assessment of the measures taken, and the use of findings for future children's programs.

In June 2026, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Dinara Zakiyeva, Kazakh Commissioner for Children’s Rights, who presented updates on systemic measures to strengthen child protection.