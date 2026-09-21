Child walking alone in steppe saved by train driver in Kazakhstan

The incident occurred on September 20 at around 12:30 p.m. on the Saryozek - Ushtobe section, near the Tauarasy - Aina‑Bulak stretch. The train was moving at about 38 km/h. The driver noticed the boy near the tracks, applied emergency brakes, halted the train, and brought the child into the locomotive cab before notifying the dispatcher.

The boy was handed over to the duty officer at Aina‑Bulak station and later transferred to transport police. Officers at Ushtobe station identified his parents and brought them to the police.

Authorities said an administrative case was filed against the boy’s mother for failing to ensure the minor's safety. The child was unharmed and returned to his parents.

Earlier, it was reported that at least eight people were killed and one injured after a fire broke out at a textile factory in Foshan, in southern China’s Guangdong Province.