Cherry blossom viewing starts at Japan Mint in Osaka

From the south gate to the north gate of the mint, a total of 331 cherry trees of 140 varieties line a pedestrian path about 560 meters long.

According to the organization, a rare variety of cherry tree known as "Fukuzakura," whose parent tree was in Kenrokuen, one of Japan's most famous gardens in Kanazawa located in central Japan, has been newly added this year.

On Thursday, visitors strolled through the archway of fully blooming cherry trees on both sides, taking photos along the way.

"It is fun to see each kind of tree and how they bloom differently," said Takashi Ito, a 55-year dentist from Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, who visits every year.

The event began in 1883 and has been held annually ever since, except during and right after Japan's involvement in World War II, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reservations are required on the organization's website for the event running through Wednesday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on weekends.

Earlier, it was reported that cherry blossoms had reached peak bloom in central Tokyo.