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    Cherry blossoms reach peak bloom in central Tokyo

    21:18, 28 March 2026

    Cherry blossoms in central Tokyo are in full bloom, Japan's weather agency said Saturday, slightly earlier than an average year, Kyodo reports.

    Cherry blossoms reach peak bloom in central Tokyo
    Photo credit: Kyodo

    Many parts of eastern and western Japan are expected to see cherry blossoms peak within a week, according to a forecast by private weather service Weathernews Inc.

    At Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, the Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed that blossoms on a designated Somei Yoshino tree, the country's most popular cherry variety, have reached the level required to be declared in full bloom.

    This year's peak bloom in central Tokyo came three days earlier than average and two days earlier than last year.

    As reported earlier, Japan's cherry blossom-viewing budget falls 13.8 pct to 6,383 yen.

    World News Japan Asia Weather Environment
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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