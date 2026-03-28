Cherry blossoms reach peak bloom in central Tokyo

Many parts of eastern and western Japan are expected to see cherry blossoms peak within a week, according to a forecast by private weather service Weathernews Inc.

At Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, the Japan Meteorological Agency confirmed that blossoms on a designated Somei Yoshino tree, the country's most popular cherry variety, have reached the level required to be declared in full bloom.

This year's peak bloom in central Tokyo came three days earlier than average and two days earlier than last year.

As reported earlier, Japan's cherry blossom-viewing budget falls 13.8 pct to 6,383 yen.