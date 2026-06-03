ChatGPT tops 1 billion monthly users in record time

Intelligence firm Sensor Tower estimates that ChatGPT reached the milestone roughly three years after its launch, outpacing some of the world's most widely used digital platforms.

For comparison, apps such as Google Maps, Google Chrome, YouTube, Messenger and TikTok took between five and eight years to exceed one billion users through their mobile apps.

The report comes after ChatGPT reached 900 million weekly active users in December 2025. OpenAI has not publicly updated those figures since then.

Competition in the artificial intelligence sector, however, continues to intensify. According to Sensor Tower, Google’s AI assistant Gemini reached 900 million monthly active users last month, while AI chatbots Claude and Grok recorded 56 million and 50 million monthly active users, respectively.

“Claude’s growth could be driven by significant model advancements (and enhanced capabilities) in the past year or rising consumer sentiment after the announcement of OpenAI’s partnership with the Department of War in 1Q26,” Sensor Tower said.

The firm also found that U.S. users who installed both ChatGPT and Claude spent 31% more time on Claude, suggesting growing competition among leading AI platforms despite ChatGPT’s record-breaking growth.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. state of Florida had filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and its chief executive, Sam Altman, alleging that the company exposed children to harmful content and failed to adequately prevent the misuse of ChatGPT.