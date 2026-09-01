The department announced the launch on August 31, describing the system as a secure version of Grok designed for government use. It is accredited for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) at Impact Level 5, allowing it to handle sensitive but unclassified government data within an authorized environment.

Grok for Government offers several advanced features, including deep-thinking inference, adaptive reasoning modes, customizable workspaces, persistent projects and reusable “playbooks” designed to preserve and share institutional knowledge.

The Pentagon said the tool could support a wide range of tasks, from market research for acquisition officials to supply chain management for logisticians. The department expects the technology to improve productivity, collaboration and the speed of mission-related work.

OpenAI launched ChatGPT on the Pentagon’s platform in February 2026, providing personnel with a government-approved version for unclassified work. Its uses include analyzing policy documents, preparing procurement and contracting materials, creating reports and checklists, and supporting research and planning.

GenAI.mil was launched nine months ago and now has more than 1.7 million unique users among the Department of War’s more than 3 million personnel, according to the department.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump instructed the Pentagon to substantially reduce joint military exercises with South Korea.