Customers reported difficulties involving Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank and the payment service Zelle on Monday. Reports submitted to outage tracker Downdetector included problems accessing accounts and completing transactions.

JPMorgan Chase said a software bug affecting its internal hardware systems had caused delays and that the issue was not related to a cyberattack. The bank said customers still had access to their accounts and funds.

In a response to a customer on X, Chase Support said it was working to resolve an online banking issue and advised the customer to try again later.

The bank said other financial institutions could experience slower transactions when they involved Chase. It described the problem as an issue within its own systems.

U.S. Bank said its systems were not directly affected, although customers sending or receiving Zelle payments involving another financial institution could experience delays. Zelle’s operator said its network was functioning, but problems at financial institutions could delay some payments.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had halted departing flights nationwide for more than four hours on November 13 after a telecommunications failure disrupted air traffic control radar and communications.