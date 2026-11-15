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    Telecom failure grounds U.S. flights nationwide for over four hours

    18:27, 15 November 2026

    The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted all departing flights nationwide for more than four hours on November 13 after a telecommunications failure disrupted air traffic control radar and communications, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    FAA, Telecom failure grounds U.S. flights nationwide for over four hours
    Image credit: AI-generated

    According to U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the problem began at 3:36 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), when radar and communications for controllers handling cross-country flights began cutting in and out. He said it was not a complete blackout and described it as “instability” in the systems.

    The FAA ordered the ground stop at 3:54 p.m. ET, citing “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety”. Departing traffic was held until further notice, and inbound international flights were handled case by case. About 3,500 flights were in the air when the order was issued. Duffy said medical flights, including those carrying organs for transplant, were allowed to continue.

    In a post on X, Duffy said the disruption stemmed from “a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers”, the facilities that manage high-altitude en route traffic. Officials said Terminal Radar Approach Control facilities, which guide aircraft near airports, were also affected.

    The FAA lifted the ground stop at 8:15 p.m. ET. By Friday evening, the flight-tracking service FlightAware had recorded 3,719 cancellations and 10,218 delays. By Saturday afternoon, more than 4,500 flights had been canceled nationwide.

    Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin called the outage a telecommunications issue and said there was no indication of a threat to the United States. Speaking with Duffy at a White House briefing on Friday evening, Mullin said investigators had found no evidence of a cyberattack, no aircraft had been put at risk, and the disruption was not connected to a recent global Microsoft outage.

    Duffy said aging equipment had become overloaded, which produced inconsistent radar and communications data. On Saturday, he said the failure appeared to be linked to routine maintenance by contractor L3Harris, which was moving telecommunication lines from “old copper wire” to fiber-optic cable. He added that investigators were still working out what went wrong.

    Duffy has urged Congress to approve $50 billion to overhaul the country’s air traffic control system. Lawmakers allocated an initial $12.5 billion for the effort in July 2025.

    The nationwide stop follows several regional disruptions this year, including a telecommunications failure at the FAA’s Philadelphia facility in September that caused ground stops at major Northeast airports.

    Earlier Qazinform reported that Microsoft confirmed its cloud-based services, including Outlook and other Microsoft 365 applications, had been fully restored for both individual and corporate customers following a widespread outage that began Thursday.

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    kazinform
    Ali Salmenbayev
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