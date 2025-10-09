Central Asia's potential recognized by world's leading countries, says Kazakh President

In his speech, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended Tajik President Emomali Rahmon for the warm welcome and impeccable organization of the summit.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed special gratitude to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for his contribution to strengthening friendship, solidarity, and strategic partnership between the countries of Central Asia and Russia.

"The potential of Central Asia, its current and future role as a dynamically developing region in global processes, is recognized by leading countries worldwide. This explains their growing interest in negotiations in this format. However, due to historical, political, economic, and humanitarian factors, Russia holds special significance for Kazakhstan. It is enough to mention one fact: the border between our countries is the longest in the world (7,591 km). Therefore, despite unprecedented geopolitical upheavals and the instability of the global economic situation, Russia has been and will be an ally and strategic partner of Kazakhstan. It is gratifying that the situation in the Central Asian region has evolved in recent years toward political solidarity, economic cooperation, and cultural and spiritual unity. This positive trend, which has become irreversible, gives the region a new quality as a promising and significant partner of the Russian state," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President emphasized that the first Central Asia-Russia Summit, held three years ago in Astana, served as the starting point for productive multilateral cooperation.

"Today's meeting aims to give new impetus to long-term multilateral ties with Russia. As I see it, the main goal of this partnership is to strengthen stability in the Central Asian region to create conditions for the more successful development of multifaceted cooperation," he pointed out.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Presidential Palace in Dushanbe to participate in the Central Asia-Russia Summit.

As reported previously, during a meeting, the Kazakh and Tajik presidents confirmed their unwavering commitment to further enhance the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.