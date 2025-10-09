Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon

During the meeting, both presidents confirmed their unwavering commitment to further enhancing the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

The sides discussed the implementation of key high-level agreements, as well as exchanged views on the ongoing issues of regional and international agenda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished his Tajik counterpart President Emomali Rahmon the success of the Central Asia – Russia summit, as well as the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the Tajik capital.

Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda welcomed the Kazakh President at the Dushanbe International Airport.