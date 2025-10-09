EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at Presidential Palace in Dushanbe

    18:12, 9 October 2025

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Presidential Palace in Dushanbe to participate in the Central Asia-Russia Summit, Kazinform News Agency has learned from Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Emomali Rahmon
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was greeted by Emomali Rahmon, the President of Tajikistan.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at Presidential Palace in Dushanbe
    Photo credit: Akorda (video still)

    Earlier, during a meeting, both presidents confirmed their unwavering commitment to further enhancing the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.

    The sides discussed the implementation of key high-level agreements, as well as exchanged views on the ongoing issues of regional and international agenda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished his Tajik counterpart, President Emomali Rahmon, the success of the Central Asia – Russia Summit, as well as the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
