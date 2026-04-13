Central Asia's first agri-tech park to be built in northern Kazakhstan

The parties discussed the progress of the Kazakh-Chinese Agricultural Technology and Export Development Technopark project, as well as prospects for expanding cooperation in agriculture, science, and innovation.

As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan previously noted, scientific potential must work effectively for economic development and yield practical benefits. In this context, the project aims to integrate scientific research into production and shape a sustainable agro-industrial ecosystem.

Photo credit: Ministry of Science and Higher Education

The project provides for the comprehensive development of the agricultural sector, including: higher crop yields, advanced breeding and seed production, modern mechanization and digitalization, AI-based solutions, advanced processing, expanded export chains, and greater competitiveness.

It will contribute to strengthening food security, creating new jobs, developing the regional economy, and training qualified human resources.

The project stands as the first comprehensive agricultural technology park in Central Asia, uniting the university's scientific potential with investment resources and advanced technologies of China.

The initiative is being implemented with the support of the North Kazakhstan Regional Akimat (local administration) and the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education. Kozybayev North Kazakhstan University serves as the project's key site, hosting scientific research, experimental work, and specialist training.

Photo credit: Ministry of Science and Higher Education

The foundation for the project was a memorandum of cooperation signed in Beijing in November 2025 during a visit by a delegation from the North Kazakhstan region led by Akim (Governor) Gauez Nurmukhambetov. Following a comparative analysis of conditions in several countries, including Uzbekistan, Malaysia, and Kyrgyzstan, the Chinese side decided to implement the project specifically in the North Kazakhstan region. For this purpose, a 61-hectare land plot with the necessary infrastructure has been allocated.

The project will be implemented in two stages. The first stage involves creating the tech park infrastructure and research and production facilities. Investment from the Chinese partner will total around $10 million. Construction is planned for facilities with a total area of about 35,000 sq meters, including R&D and administrative buildings, dormitories, warehouses, greenhouse complexes, and infrastructure for agricultural vehicles.

A joint venture will also be established to handle the construction, management, and further development of the tech park. The university will provide scientific support for the project, including research, developing technologies, knowledge transfer, and training specialists.

Looking ahead, the parties intend to expand their cooperation, which will serve as a significant contribution to developing Kazakhstan's agricultural sector and strengthening the Kazakh-Chinese strategic partnership.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and China launched a hydrogen technology hub.



