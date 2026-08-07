Central Asia Fintech Summit to bring financial leaders to Almaty

Organized by the National Bank of Kazakhstan and the National Payment Corporation, the summit will be held at the Tselinny Center of Contemporary Culture.

The agenda will focus on the key challenges and macro trends shaping the digital economy. Participants will discuss the future of next-generation payment systems, cross-border digital finance, the practical application of artificial intelligence in the real economy, and the evolution of supervisory technologies.

The summit will also address global competition for digital financial assets, the development of a collective system to combat fraud, and new initiatives aimed at expanding Central Asia’s fintech ecosystem. Organizers will also recognize achievements in digital economy security and the development of inclusive technology communities.

CAFS is one of the region’s leading financial and technology events, bringing together representatives of banks, fintech companies and the public sector to discuss the future of the digital economy and financial markets.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issagaliyev participated in the 3rd Senior Officials’ Meeting, held in preparation for the First Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit.