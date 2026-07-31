First Central Asia–Republic of Korea Summit preparations discussed in Astana

At the meeting on Friday, the participants discussed organizational and protocol-related aspects of the upcoming Summit and exchanged views on the substantive meeting agenda.

Photo source: gov.kz

Particular attention was paid to further strengthening multilateral cooperation between the Central Asian states and the Republic of Korea, including collaboration in trade and economy, energy, digitalization, and water resources.

Arman Issagaliyev emphasized that thorough preparation for the Summit is of key importance, as it will serve as an important platform for developing and advancing joint initiatives to strengthen regional cooperation, promote sustainable development, and expand the mutually beneficial partnership.

Concluding the meeting, the participants reaffirmed their readiness to continue close coordination to ensure the successful preparation and holding of the Summit.

Photo source: gov.kz

On the sidelines of the meeting, Deputy Minister Issagaliyev also held separate talks with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Chung Eui-hae.

The parties discussed current issues of Kazakhstan–Korea cooperation and prospects for further strengthening bilateral relations, reaffirming their mutual interest in maintaining the high momentum of political dialogue and implementing joint initiatives.

As previously reported, Kazakh Ambassador Asset Issenali presented credentials to S. Korean President Lee Jae Myung.