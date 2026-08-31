Kyrgyzstan and China ink over 30 documents

The documents aim to continue developing cooperation in foreign policy, border cooperation, rail transport, e-commerce, customs, and media content.

Sister city agreements were signed between Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul Region and China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, as well as between Osh Region and Sichuan Province.

In addition, the parties signed 20 additional documents, focusing on cooperation in agriculture, ethnic issues, science, culture, human resources development, and other areas.

Earlier, it was reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Kyrgyzstan on August 30.