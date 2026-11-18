On the sidelines of the 7th ICAO World Aviation Forum (ATConf/7), Saltanat Tompiyeva, Chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Transport, held bilateral meetings with Nigel Carter, Director of the Belize Department of Civil Aviation, and Juan Carlos Trabanino Aguirre, Executive Director and CEO of the Central American Corporation for Air Navigation Services (COCESNA).

The meeting was also attended by Marcos Castillo, Director General of Civil Aviation at Costa Rica's Ministry of Public Works and Transport; Pablo Camacho, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Infrastructure; and Kennedy Carrillo, Belize's Permanent Representative to ICAO.

During the talks, COCESNA's activity was highlighted as a successful example of regional integration and international cooperation. Founded in 1960, the organization provides air navigation services to six Central American nations: Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

The sides discussed prospects for a long-term partnership, with particular attention to exchanging best practices and developing joint initiatives in flight safety, aviation security, training of aviation inspectors, and air navigation services.

The Civil Aviation Committee chair presented the main directions of Kazakhstan's civil aviation development, including drafting a 2050 General Plan for Civil Aviation Development jointly with ICAO.

Belize's representatives expressed interest in signing a memorandum of cooperation and said they are ready to draw on Kazakhstan's experience in implementing the ICAO Global Ambassadors Program, where Saltanat Tompiyeva serves as national ambassador.

Concluding the meeting, the sides confirmed their interest in further strengthening partnerships, expanding professional contacts, and launching joint initiatives to improve flight safety, develop human resources, and enhance the international civil aviation system.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan called for closer regional civil aviation cooperation with China and Central Asian countries.