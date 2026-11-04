Kazakhstan pushes for stronger aviation ties between Central Asia and China

The Kazakhstani delegation was led by Saltanat Tompiyeva, Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry.

Representatives of the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan attended the conference. Discussions focused on expanding regional air connectivity, implementing previously reached agreements and exploring new opportunities for cooperation.

Speaking at the conference, Tompiyeva presented the key achievements of Kazakhstan’s aviation industry. Over the past five years, the country’s international flight network has expanded significantly, growing from 32 to 161 routes.

During the first nine months of 2026, Kazakhstani airlines transported 12.4 million passengers, representing a 4.1% increase compared with the same period last year. Meanwhile, the volume of cargo handled by the country’s airports reached 136,500 tons, marking a 10% increase.

Tompiyeva also highlighted Kazakhstan’s efforts to improve aviation safety standards, strengthen professional training and develop the industry’s long-term strategy. In cooperation with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Kazakhstan is currently working on a master plan for the development of its aviation sector through 2050.

The Kazakhstani side emphasized the importance of continued regional cooperation to strengthen trade, business and cultural ties between Central Asia and China.

Bilateral talks with representatives of the aviation authorities of Uzbekistan and China are also scheduled as part of the conference.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan plans to launch new direct flight routes to Vienna, New York and Milan in 2027.