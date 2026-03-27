Cells “feel” their way: Scientists uncover hidden mechanism behind cancer spread

The study, published in PNAS, shows that while individual cancer cells can probe about 10 microns ahead by pulling on collagen fibers, clusters of normal epithelial cells can extend this sensing range up to 100 microns when acting collectively.

Researchers describe this phenomenon as “depth mechano-sensing.” “Depth mechano-sensing describes the process that allows cells to detect features beyond the surface they are attached to,” said Amit Pathak, professor at the McKelvey School of Engineering.

The mechanism relies on cells deforming collagen fibers in the extracellular matrix. By tugging and reshaping these fibers, cells can “feel” nearby structures such as stiff tumors, soft tissues, or even bone, helping them determine where to move.

The study found that collective cell behavior significantly enhances this ability. “Because it's a collective of cells, they are generating higher forces,” Pathak said, noting that this allows epithelial cell clusters to sense much deeper into surrounding tissue.

Computer models suggest the process unfolds in stages as cells cluster and migrate, using gathered mechanical information to guide their movement.

The findings may help explain how cancer cells spread through the body. By sensing stiffness and structure ahead, they can navigate more efficiently and evade detection.

Scientists are now investigating what controls this sensing range. Disrupting a cancer cell’s ability to “feel” its path forward could offer a new strategy to limit metastasis and improve treatment outcomes.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that high consumption of ultra-processed foods, including chips, frozen meals and sugary drinks, is associated with a significantly increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and cardiovascular death, according to research presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session.