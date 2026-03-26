Ultra-processed foods raise heart risk by 67% - study

The study found that individuals consuming more than nine servings of ultra-processed foods per day were 67% more likely to experience major cardiac events compared to those consuming about one serving daily.

“Ultra-processed foods are associated with an increased risk for heart disease, and while many of these products may seem like convenient on-the-go meal or snack options, our findings suggest they should be consumed in moderation,” said Amier Haidar, MD, a cardiology fellow at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and the study’s lead author.

The risk increased steadily with consumption. Each additional daily serving was linked to more than a 5% rise in the likelihood of heart attacks, strokes or death from coronary heart disease.

Researchers analyzed data from 6,814 adults aged 45–84 participating in the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis. Participants with the highest intake averaged 9.3 servings daily, compared to 1.1 servings among those with the lowest intake.

Importantly, the elevated risk persisted even after adjusting for calorie intake, overall diet quality and common health conditions.

“We controlled for a lot of factors in this study,” Haidar said. “Regardless of the amount of calories you consumed per day, regardless of the overall quality of your diet, and after controlling for common risk factors… the risk associated with higher ultra-processed food intake was still about the same.”

The findings suggest that food processing itself may independently contribute to cardiovascular risk, highlighting the importance of reducing reliance on heavily processed products in daily diets.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a study published in Neurology found that individuals who consume large amounts of ultra-processed foods are more likely to exhibit early signs of Parkinson’s disease compared to those with lower intake.