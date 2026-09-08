Cape Verde hero Vozinha earns Ballon d’Or nomination

The 40-year-old was included in the 10-man shortlist alongside Thibaut Courtois, David Raya, Matvei Safonov, Emiliano Martínez, Yassine Bounou, Gregor Kobel, Joan García, Édouard Mendy and Unai Simón.

Vozinha rose to international prominence after making seven saves in Cape Verde’s goalless group-stage draw with eventual champions Spain.

The goalkeeper helped Cape Verde advance from the group stage on its World Cup debut before the team suffered an extra-time defeat to Argentina in the round of 32.

According to the Ballon d’Or, Vozinha played 30 matches during the assessment period, conceding 35 goals and recording 13 clean sheets.

The award winner will be announced at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in London on October 26.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha had joined Chilean football giants Colo-Colo following his standout performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the club welcoming the veteran shot-stopper on social media.