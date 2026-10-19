Canada base fire kills four, injures 39

The blaze broke out at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright at approximately 4 p.m. local time on October 17 during Exercise APOLLO SHOOTER. Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, were conducting live-fire training.

Strong winds caused the flames to spread rapidly, overtaking the unit’s administrative area. Military and civilian emergency crews responded as the fire spread beyond the training area’s boundaries.

The military identified those killed as Sergeant Morgan Wong and Privates Shaun Farrell, Aidan Goulding and Hayden Lykkemark.

“These dedicated soldiers served Canada with honour and were training to carry out the Canadian Army’s mission,” Canadian Army Commander Lieutenant-General Michael Wright said.

Prime Minister Mark Carney described the incident as “one of the worst tragedies for the Forces on Canadian soil in peacetime” in remarks released by his office.

CFB Wainwright is where the women and men of our Armed Forces train to defend Canada. To serve Canada. Now Canada serves them. https://t.co/ObtY9T0Y7M — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) October 18, 2026

Carney praised military and civilian crews who fought the blaze overnight in difficult conditions and confirmed that the families of the four soldiers had been notified.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that firefighters continued battling four active wildfires across Southern California as red flag warnings and extreme fire weather conditions increased the risk of rapid fire spread.