More than 90,000 without power as wildfires spread in Southern California

The largest blaze, the Henderson Fire in San Diego County, has burned more than 3,100 acres and is 35% contained. Fire crews worked overnight to strengthen containment lines and extinguish hot spots, focusing efforts on the fire's northern perimeter.

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In Orange County, the fast-moving Norte Fire has charred 570 acres near San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano. The wildfire was only 5% contained as of Saturday morning and has damaged or destroyed six homes. Evacuation orders affecting roughly 16,000 residents remain in place while authorities investigate the cause.

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Meanwhile, the Bryson Fire in Malibu has scorched 147 acres and reached 52% containment, with more than 700 firefighters assigned to the incident. A smaller blaze, the Peak Fire in Los Angeles County, has burned 43 acres and is 41% contained.

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Despite forecasts for higher humidity levels later Saturday, fire officials warned that exceptionally dry vegetation continues to fuel wildfire danger across the region. Red flag warnings have also prompted utility provider Southern California Edison to implement public safety power shutoffs, leaving more than 90,000 residents in Los Angeles and Ventura counties without electricity.

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A heat advisory remains in effect across parts of Southern California through Saturday evening as firefighters race to contain the multiple blazes threatening communities across the region.