Cambodian PM’s visit opens new chapter in bilateral relations, Tokayev

During the talks, the Kazakh President emphasized that the first visit of Prime Minister Hun Manet to Kazakhstan would open a new chapter in bilateral relations and help translate shared intentions into practical cooperation.

Photo credit: Akorda

“This year marks the 32nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two countries. Over the years, our states have maintained a constructive political dialogue and steadily developed mutually beneficial cooperation. Our shared vision for the future will be formally reflected in the Joint Statement that we will adopt today. We will also sign a number of agreements. Kazakhstan regards Cambodia as a reliable partner in Southeast Asia and an important link in expanding our partnership with ASEAN countries,” the Kazakh President said.

The President highlighted the active cooperation between Kazakhstan and Cambodia on the international stage, including through the two countries’ permanent missions to the United Nations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also praised Cambodia’s support for Kazakhstan’s initiatives on a number of issues on the agenda of the U.N. General Assembly.

As reported earlier, the official welcoming ceremony for Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who has arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, took place at the Akorda Presidential Palace.