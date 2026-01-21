California Governor Newsom criticizes global leaders’ handling of Trump at Davos

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, California Governor Gavin Newsom sharply criticized what he described as a pattern of accommodation toward Donald Trump by political leaders in Europe and beyond.

Newsom said he was frustrated by what he called “complicity” from governments that, in his view, avoid confronting Washington even as tensions rise. He argued that symbolic gestures and public praise directed at Trump project weakness rather than diplomacy on the global stage.

Using vivid language, the Democratic governor compared Trump to a predator, saying leaders are faced with a stark choice between standing firm or being overrun. He urged European governments to remain unified and resist pressure, adding that strength, not accommodation, is what Trump ultimately responds to.

Newsom’s remarks came as Trump intensified rhetoric over Greenland, recently threatening to impose 10% tariffs on eight countries opposing the territory’s sale to the United States. The issue has triggered urgent consultations among European governments seeking to de-escalate the situation.

The U.S. president has also drawn attention at Davos with a series of online posts, including references to conversations with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and messages attributed to French President Emmanuel Macron. Trump has additionally criticized allies over military basing decisions and shared maps depicting expanded U.S. influence in the Western Hemisphere.

In one message circulated on social media, Trump quoted Rutte praising recent U.S. actions abroad and expressing willingness to seek a “way forward” on Greenland. Trump also said this week that he is no longer focused “purely” on peace efforts, citing frustration over not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize. The award was instead granted to Venezuelan opposition figure María Corina Machado, who later presented the physical medal to Trump, although the Nobel committee clarified that the honor itself cannot be transferred.

Newsom, one of Trump’s most outspoken Democratic critics, said California has frequently clashed with the federal administration, adding that his state represents “the most un-Trump” constituency in the country. He reiterated that his approach is rooted in direct opposition rather than what he described as appeasement.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the California governor confirmed last year that he is considering a run for president in 2028 and is widely viewed as a leading potential contender for the Democratic nomination.