Businesses from seven countries to gather in Bishkek on Oct 15

The events will be held at the Zhashtyk Arena venue.

It is reported that companies and business representatives from Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Türkiye, China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan will participate in the exhibitions.

Enterprises and projects spanning various sectors, including industry, construction, energy, oil and gas, mining, mechanical engineering, transport and logistics, medicine and pharmaceuticals, agriculture and the food industry, water treatment, IT and innovative technologies, as well as finance and business services, will be showcased at the venue.

Kyrgyz enterprises will present their products, production capabilities, services, and investment projects to an international business audience.

The exhibitions will feature the Bishkek Business Forum, plenary sessions, international conferences, industry-specific roundtables, company presentations, a business matchmaking session, and B2B meetings.

Participants will also have the opportunity to engage in direct negotiations with potential partners, seek out suppliers and distributors, and discuss joint investment and export projects.

The official opening of the exhibitions and the Bishkek Business Forum is scheduled for October 15. Industry-specific events will take place on October 16, including the international conference "Energy Dialogue: Russia–Kyrgyzstan."

On October 17, the final negotiations, the signing of memoranda and contracts, and the participant awards ceremony will be held.

Earlier, it was reported that on October 5, the Minister of Finance of Kyrgyzstan, Ruslan Suinaliev, met with Huseyin Ozhan, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia, and Nodira Mansurova, EBRD Regional Director for Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.