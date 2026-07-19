Burnham vows to scrap UK digital ID scheme

Under Burnham's proposal, the government would cancel work on the national digital identity scheme while allowing plans for digital driving licences to proceed.

A spokesperson for Burnham said one of the new government's first priorities would be to focus on issues that have a direct impact on people's daily lives.

“One of the first things this Government will do is put its focus where people need it right now: creating breathing space and delivering change they can feel in their everyday lives,” the spokesperson said.

“That means all the time and resource that was going to be spent on a national ID scheme will go instead to where it’s most needed, such as helping with the cost of living.”

The proposal marks a significant shift in digital policy, with Burnham arguing that public resources should be directed toward easing financial pressures rather than expanding government-backed identity infrastructure.

The spokesperson also said Burnham's administration would pursue a broader programme of decentralization.

“This Government is determined to bring power back to communities, instead of hoarding it in Whitehall. We will work every day to lift this country back up to where it belongs – with growth in every postcode, and hope in every heart,” the statement said.

The announcement comes as political debate over digital identity systems continues in the UK, with supporters arguing they could simplify access to public services, while critics have raised concerns over privacy, government oversight and the costs of implementing a nationwide system.

Digital driving licences, however, would remain part of Burnham's plans, as the proposed changes target only the national digital ID programme.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Britain's Labour Party had confirmed Andy Burnham as its new leader.