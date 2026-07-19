Andy Burnham confirmed as Labour Party leader, poised to become Britain's next PM

Burnham, former mayor of Greater Manchester, is expected to be appointed prime minister on Monday after Keir Starmer formally steps down, in accordance with established procedure.

Speaking at the Trades Union Congress headquarters in central London, British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who also chairs Labour's National Executive Committee, said Burnham had received nominations from 379 Labour lawmakers. As the only candidate to reach the required threshold, he was declared leader without a ballot of party members.

Burnham returned to parliament after winning the Makerfield by-election, whose result was declared on June 19. Starmer announced his resignation as Labour leader on June 22, saying he would remain prime minister until his successor was chosen.

In his speech, Burnham recalled working with Starmer about a decade ago to draft the original version of the Hillsborough law following the second Hillsborough inquest, drawing on Starmer's legal expertise.

Burnham said Britain had taken a series of wrong turns since the 1980s, as political power became increasingly centralized while essential services such as housing, water, energy and transport were privatized.

He argued that this had driven up costs, concentrated wealth and power in fewer hands and left many former industrial towns without the authority to rebuild their economies.

"I will be a leader for the north, the south, the east and the west," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that Andy Burnham had effectively secured the Labour leadership after winning the backing of 349 Labour MPs, making it mathematically impossible for another candidate to enter the race.