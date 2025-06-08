Oil, science, and friendship: What unites Kazakhstan and Bulgaria

Political cooperation

Kazakhstan and Bulgaria established diplomatic relations 33 years ago, in 1992. Bulgaria opened its first embassy in Kazakhstan in 1994, while Kazakhstan launched its diplomatic mission in Bulgaria in 2004. This mission was upgraded to an embassy in 2019.

Bulgarian presidents have visited Kazakhstan three times: Zhelyu Zhelev paid an official visit from July 23 to 31, 1994; Georgi Parvanov made an official visit from September 25 to 27, 2003; and Parvanov again visited on December 1–2, 2010, this time on a working visit to attend the OSCE Summit.

The heads of state have also met regularly on the sidelines of international events. In September 2019, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President Radev during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

Photo credit: Akorda

Bulgaria has supported Kazakhstan in key international initiatives, including its OSCE Chairmanship in 2010, accession to the WTO, hosting of EXPO 2017, and its non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council (2017–2018). In November 2019, Bulgaria recognized Kazakhstan's progress in the field of human rights.

Kazakhstan, in turn, backed Bulgaria’s candidacy for membership in the UN Human Rights Council (2019–2021) and supported Bulgarian Sports Minister Krasen Kralev’s nomination to the WADA Executive Committee.

Oil becomes Kazakhstan’s top export to Bulgaria

Trade figures between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria reflect growing mutual interest in deepening economic cooperation. In 2024, bilateral trade reached $375.2 million, an increase of nearly fourfold compared to the previous year’s $95.2 million.

Inforgraphics credit: Kazinform

Kazakhstan’s exports to Bulgaria saw a dramatic surge, growing elevenfold to $303.6 million in 2024. Crude oil forms the backbone of these exports, making it the primary commodity delivered to the Balkan nation.

Several key product groups contributed to this export growth. Crude oil shipments skyrocketed 48 times, amounting to $242.2 million. Exports of unprocessed aluminum rose by $41.4 million, while electrical control equipment parts increased 161 times, reaching $1.2 million. Shipments of electronic integrated circuits rose by $443,300, ferroalloys by $398,000, essential oils by $329,300, and optical instruments by $157,100.

Imports from Bulgaria to Kazakhstan also grew, rising by 5.5% to $71.6 million in 2024. Pharmaceutical products for retail sale continue to dominate Bulgarian imports, leading the list of goods supplied to Kazakhstan.

Import growth was driven by a variety of product categories. Food imports increased 3.5 times, reaching $4.6 million. Pharmaceutical imports rose by 27.3% or $3.9 million, and electrical equipment imports grew 2.5 times to $3.9 million. Imports of chocolate and cocoa products surged by 90%, totaling $1.9 million, while beer imports reached $1.6 million. Cosmetics imports grew ninefold to $1.1 million, and other goods doubled to $565,700.

Over $76 million in direct foreign investment

In 2024, Bulgaria invested $7.8 million in Kazakhstan, an 86.5% increase compared to the previous year's $4.2 million. The total volume of direct investments from Bulgaria to Kazakhstan between 2005 and 2024 reached $76.3 million. Over the same period, Kazakh investments in Bulgaria amounted to $13.6 million.

Infographics credit: Kazinform

As of March 1, 2025, there are 107 companies with Bulgarian capital registered in Kazakhstan, 61 of which are currently active.

Strengthening economic cooperation

On May 20, Sofia hosted the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission. The session included a business forum attended by government officials and business representatives from both countries. During the forum, Kazakhstan presented Bulgaria with specific opportunities for export-oriented production in sectors such as agriculture, machinery manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and the green economy.

“We invite Bulgarian companies to cooperate and are ready to provide comprehensive support at every stage - from site selection to project registration and launch,” said Altynai Mukanova, Kazakh Invest’s representative for Southern Europe, at the forum.

The meeting also touched on plans to establish sister-city ties between the capitals, Astana and Sofia, as well as between the cities of Shymkent and Plovdiv.

Cultural centers and a street named after Abai

In 2015, Kazakhstan and Bulgaria signed an agreement on cultural cooperation, laying the legal groundwork for collaboration in this field. Today, three Kazakh cultural centers operate in Bulgaria: at Sofia University, the Technical University of Sofia, and the Sofia Central Library.

Several public spaces in Bulgaria have been named in honor of prominent Kazakh figures. In Sofia, a street was named "Astana" in 2018, and in Varna, a street was named after the poet Abai in 2020. A bas-relief of Abai was also installed in the town of Sveti Vlas. In Kazakhstan, the Bulgarian Ethnocultural Center has been active in Pavlodar since 1995, along with several other ethnocultural associations across the country.

Photo credit: dinevigroup.bg

Educational ties between the two nations continue to strengthen. Around 60 Kazakh students are currently studying at universities in seven Bulgarian cities. In 2022–2023, cooperation memorandums were signed between Toraighyrov University and several Bulgarian institutions, as well as between the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan and the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

In 2024, Satbayev University and the Technical University of Sofia co-hosted an international conference dedicated to the 125th anniversary of academician Kanysh Satpayev.

About Bulgaria and its President Rumen Radev

Bulgaria is a parliamentary republic in Southeastern Europe with a population of 6.7 million. It shares borders with Romania, North Macedonia, Serbia, Greece, and Türkiye. In 2024, the country’s GDP reached €103.7 billion. The economy is primarily driven by services (71.8%), followed by industry (25.8%) and agriculture (2.4%). The average monthly salary stands at €1,188, while the minimum wage is €550.66.

Since January 2017, Bulgaria has been led by President Rumen Radev, born in 1963 in the town of Dimitrovgrad. A first-class military pilot with 1,400 flight hours, Radev graduated from the Bulgarian Air Force Academy and a military academy. In 2014, he was promoted to Major General and appointed Commander of the Bulgarian Air Force. He resigned in 2016 in protest against an agreement with Poland to jointly patrol Bulgarian airspace.

Photo credit: Wikipedia

With backing from the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Radev won the 2016 presidential election on a platform focused on fighting corruption, reducing unemployment, and tackling illegal migration. He opposed the EU’s refugee relocation quotas, under which Bulgaria was expected to accept around 2,000 asylum seekers.

Since Radev took office, Bulgaria has experienced steady economic growth: 3.8% in 2017 and 4.5% in 2021. During his presidency, the minimum wage increased from €235 to €332, and the average wage from €525 to €881. The minimum pension rose from €102.20 to €153, while the average pension grew from €190 to €330.

In 2021, Radev became the first modern Bulgarian president to be re-elected for a second term, winning 66.72% of the vote. He speaks English, German, and Russian, and is married with two children.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that the European Central Bank had approved Bulgaria's entry into the eurozone.