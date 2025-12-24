The beer, named Bud Light Blizzard Brew, “celebrates the great lengths Bills fans will go for one of the NFL’s greatest traditions,” the company said.

According to the statement, the snow was gathered during the first snowfall of the season at the stadium and transported to an Anheuser-Busch brewery in Baldwinsville, New York, where it was incorporated into the brewing process. The result is a small-batch beer sold in custom 16-ounce cans.

The release follows the partnership between AB InBev’s Bud Light brand and the National Football League, launched last year as part of the Easy to Sunday marketing campaign and later extended.

Despite declining beer consumption in the United States and lingering effects from last year’s boycott, the company still reported a 10.2% profit increase in the second quarter of 2024.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a new study found many popular beers brewed in North America and Europe contain toxic “forever chemicals,” raising health concerns among beer consumers.