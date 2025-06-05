French Open 2025: Bublik’s journey ends with defeat to Jannik Sinner

The Kazakhstani was upset by world No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy in the quarterfinal match. The match ended with a score of 1:6, 5:7, 0:6 in three sets in favor of the Italian tennis player.

In the semifinals, the world’s top player will face world No. 6 Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Bublik took home €440,000 and earned 400 ranking points after the Kazakhstani's titanic effort to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinals.

The 2025 Roland Garros is set to run through June 8, with a prize fund of €56,352,000. The men’s singles winner will earn €2,550,000 and 2,000 ranking points. The current champion is Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.

