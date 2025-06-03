Anna Danilina cruises into Roland Garros quarterfinals
10:54, 3 June 2025
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan advanced to the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the 2025 Roland Garros, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Paired with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic, Anna Danilina defeated the tournament’s fifth-seeded duo of Asia Muhammad (USA) and Demi Schuurs (Netherlands) with a score of 6:4, 6:0 in the round of 16.
The Kazakh-Serbian duo will play against the top-seeded duo of Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) and Taylor Townsend (USA) in the quarterfinal match.
As reported earlier, Alexander Bublik has reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinals.