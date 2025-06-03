EN
    Anna Danilina cruises into Roland Garros quarterfinals

    10:54, 3 June 2025

    Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan advanced to the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the 2025 Roland Garros, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Paired with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic, Anna Danilina defeated the tournament’s fifth-seeded duo of Asia Muhammad (USA) and Demi Schuurs (Netherlands) with a score of 6:4, 6:0 in the round of 16.

    The Kazakh-Serbian duo will play against the top-seeded duo of Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) and Taylor Townsend (USA) in the quarterfinal match.

    As reported earlier, Alexander Bublik has reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinals.

