Anna Danilina cruises into Roland Garros quarterfinals

Paired with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic, Anna Danilina defeated the tournament’s fifth-seeded duo of Asia Muhammad (USA) and Demi Schuurs (Netherlands) with a score of 6:4, 6:0 in the round of 16.

The Kazakh-Serbian duo will play against the top-seeded duo of Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) and Taylor Townsend (USA) in the quarterfinal match.

As reported earlier, Alexander Bublik has reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinals.