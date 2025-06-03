Alexander Bublik reaches first Grand Slam quarterfinals

According to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation, the leader of Kazakhstan’s men’s national team claimed a hard-fought victory over Britain’s Jack Draper, ranked 5th in the world, 5:7, 6:3, 6:2, 6:4 in the fourth round of the French Open.

With the win, the Kazakhstani advanced to the French Open quarterfinals, where he will face world No. Jannik Sinner.

As reported earlier, No. 11 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has failed to reach the quarterfinals at the Roland Garros 2025 in Paris.