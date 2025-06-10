Bublik of Kazakhstan soars in ATP rankings after French Open run

The 27-year-old beat world No. 4 Jack Draper of Britain before falling to world No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy in the quarterfinal of the French Open 2025.

Bublik rocketed to the 43rd spot (up 19 spots) in the ATP Singles Rankings and moved up 25 spots in the PIF ATP Live Race to Turin, sitting 29th, after his triumph at Roland-Garros.

The Kazakhstani was at a career-high No. 17 in the PIF ATP Singles Rankings.