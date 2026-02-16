Bringing sumo home: Ersin Baltagul announces school project in Kazakhstan

Path to the top division Makuuchi

Ersin Baltagul is the only Kazakh competing in Japan’s professional sumo tournaments. His ring name Kinbozan is linked to a mountain in Kumamoto Prefecture - the home of his mentor, and symbolizes his belonging to that school.

Born in Almaty, the 28-year-old athlete began his career in childhood, practicing judo and qazaqsha kures until the age of 18. He later moved to Japan at the invitation of Yokozuna Asashōryū , studied at Nihon University, and competed for its sumo club.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

His professional career began three years ago with the Kise stable. Thanks to his success in amateur sumo, Baltagul started from the Sandanme division - the third tier among the six main divisions. In March 2022, he won the Makushita division tournament with a score of 7-0, earning promotion opportunities.

In 2023, he advanced to the elite Makuuchi division, reaching the Maegashira 5 East rank by May, and entering top ten wrestlers in the division.

Among his achievements are 12 victories at the Emperor’s Cup tournament and the special Kantō-shō (Fighting Spirit) prize, awarded for outstanding performances. The Emperor’s Cup is one of sumo’s key competitions, consisting of 15 bouts. A record of 12 wins demonstrates the athlete’s high level and consistency, though it does not equate to the title of tournament champion. For this reason, the Kazakh wrestler has far-reaching ambitions to claim the championship title in the future.

Training, nutrition, and philosophy

On Jibek Joly TV, Ersin Baltagul spoke about the intricacies and nuances of training in this sport.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

“If you want to be famous worldwide, do judo, if you want to be famous in Japan, do sumo," he said.

According to the athlete, he trains three hours daily and follows a traditional sumo diet, with increased calorie intake to maintain his competitive weight of around 190 kilograms.

Despite the demanding discipline, Baltagul emphasizes that "titles and achievements should never overshadow simple truths.

"Above all, one must remain human - modest and sincere," he said.

Speaking on the development of sumo in Kazakhstan, Baltagul stressed the importance of supporting young athletes.

“We need to create conditions for young wrestlers to train and grow. Then new champions will emerge," he noted.

Training a new generation of wrestlers

Baltagul emphasizes that his main goal is to represent his homeland with dignity both in Japan and on the international stage, demonstrating that athletes from Kazakhstan can succeed in this ancient and prestigious sport.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

For Baltagul, participation in competitions is only part of the journey. Equally important, he noted, is the development of sumo within Kazakhstan and the training of a new generation of wrestlers.

“Children need to be taken to Japan so they can train in real sumo schools and gain experience,” the athlete believes.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

He also revealed that he is considering opening a children’s sumo school in Kazakhstan, with the location for the project currently under consideration.

Recognition from the President

During President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Japan in December 2025, Baltagul met with the Head of State, who praised his achievements.

Today, President Tokayev again met with Baltagul, congratulating him on earning the Maegashira title at the 2025 Emperor’s Cup and receiving the Kantō-shō prize.

The President described these honors as the result of the wrestler’s perseverance and hard work, and awarded Ersin Baltagul the Order of Barys II degree for his outstanding sporting achievements.