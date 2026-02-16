President Tokayev congratulates sumo wrestler Ersin Baltagul on success in Japan

The President congratulated the athlete on winning the title of maegashira - a high rank in sumo wrestling - at the Emperor’s Cup 2025, as well as on receiving the special Kantō-shō (Fighting Spirit) prize following the competition.

The Head of State named this award the result of the athlete’s perseverance and diligence.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the growing number of young Kazakhstani citizens, representing the country abroad.

According to him, the state gives special attention to the support of talents and creation of conditions for the development of sport.

“During my visit to Japan, I noticed that you are known and respected by many - from the Emperor to ordinary people. This is a great honor. Living in Japan, you bring glory to the Kazakh people and strengthen the authority of our country. I extend to you my special gratitude,” the Head of State said.

In turn, Ersin Baltagul thanked the President for the support and said he plans to meet young athletes.

“As a citizen of Kazakhstan, I have set myself the goal of proudly representing the turquoise flag of our country in Japan, whose population exceeds 120 million. I am doing everything possible to achieve this goal. I would also like to sincerely congratulate you and all Kazakhstanis on the outstanding achievement of our compatriot Mikhail Shaidorov, who won a gold medal at the Winter Olympic Games in Italy,” Yersin Baltagul said.

At the end of the meeting, the President wished the wrestler success in achieving new high results at international competitions, which will contribute to enhancing the authority of our country and further strengthening the bonds of friendship between Kazakhstan and Japan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Ersin Baltagul, who is competing under the name Kinbozan Haruki, achieved historic success at the Emperor's Cup in Tokyo in 2025. He took 3rd with a record of 12 wins and 3 losses at the event.