Bridge collapses in India's Maharashtra, at least 2 killed, 32 injured

The bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed at Kundmala in Pune district, about 129 km southeast of Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra.

"According to preliminary information, two people were killed in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. We share the grief of their families," Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a brief statement on social media.

Pune, Maharashtra | A bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Kundamala, Pune, causing 10–15 tourists to fall into the river. pic.twitter.com/lTNzxFdnmA — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 15, 2025

This old bridge on the Indrayani river in Pune, Maharashtra collapsed and more than 20 tourists were swept away.



In this country, bridges, planes, helicopters are all falling and people are getting killed.



But there is no accountability.#IndrayaniRiver #Pune #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/HRLIGT6HUe — Shruti Dhore (@ShrutiDhore) June 15, 2025

Authorities have rushed teams of police, health department and disaster response force personnel, including teams from India's National Disaster Response Force, to the spot to carry out search and rescue operations.

"Six people have been rescued so far," Fadnavis said. "Thirty-two people were injured, six of them are in critical condition. They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment."

He said he was in constant touch with senior local government officials and police officers regarding the incident.

"All the agencies have been ordered to be on alert mode," he said.

Kundmala is a popular tourist destination and witnesses a high footfall during monsoons.

According to officials, there were dozens of people, mostly tourists, on the bridge at the time of its collapse. Witnesses said the people fell into the swollen river, and some were swept away in the strong current of water.

Officials said the area has been experiencing heavy rains over the past few days, pushing up the water level in the river.

Reports said locals had raised concerns about the structural safety of the bridge, which was renovated four years ago. However, the people thronging the area were unaware of the potential danger.

