    Plane with 242 people on board crashes shortly after takeoff in India

    15:01, 12 June 2025

    The plane that crashed in the Indian state of Gujarat, in the Meghaninagar area, near the Ahmedabad airport, was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner belonging to Air India and had 242 passengers on board, Agenzia Nova reported.

    Plane with 242 people on board crashes shortly after takeoff in India
    Photo credit: @hitmayn51 / X

    The flight, AI171, was bound for the United Kingdom, London, Gatwick Airport. The crash occurred about five minutes after takeoff. The Home Secretary, Amit Shah, is in touch with Gujarat state chief minister Bhupendra Patel, ANI said.

    “We are currently verifying the details and will provide further updates as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the airline said on X. Police confirmed that the plane crashed in a civilian area near the airport, but did not yet say whether there were any casualties.

     

     

