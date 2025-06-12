Plane with 242 people on board crashes shortly after takeoff in India
The plane that crashed in the Indian state of Gujarat, in the Meghaninagar area, near the Ahmedabad airport, was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner belonging to Air India and had 242 passengers on board, Agenzia Nova reported.
The flight, AI171, was bound for the United Kingdom, London, Gatwick Airport. The crash occurred about five minutes after takeoff. The Home Secretary, Amit Shah, is in touch with Gujarat state chief minister Bhupendra Patel, ANI said.
“We are currently verifying the details and will provide further updates as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the airline said on X. Police confirmed that the plane crashed in a civilian area near the airport, but did not yet say whether there were any casualties.
Air India Flight crashed in Meghani Nagar, Ahmedabad, Gujrat.— Sumit (@SumitHansd) June 12, 2025
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Around 232 people were on the
🇮🇳Ahmedabad-London🇬🇧 flight when the plane crashed
Prayers 🙏 #Gujarat #PlaneCrash #Ahemdabad pic.twitter.com/EzrPGgNPLh
#BREAKING : Exclusive footage of Vijay Rupani Boarding Pass.— upuknews (@upuknews1) June 12, 2025
Ex Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was on crashed Air India Plane in Ahmedabad.#Ahmedabad #Gujarat #PlaneCrash #Crash #AI171 #AirIndia #VijayRupani pic.twitter.com/gZ5RYkepyD