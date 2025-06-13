EN
    Over 240 dead, 1 survives in Air India plane crash

    07:50, 13 June 2025

    Air India said Friday there was only one survivor among the 242 passengers and crew aboard its London-bound plane, which crashed into a residential area of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad a day earlier, Kyodo reported.

    Over 240 dead, 1 survives in Air India plane crash
    Photo credit: @Brs_Teja / X

    The Boeing 787-8 departed for London's Gatwick Airport at 1:38 p.m. Thursday, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew, before going down in the city's Meghani Nagar area shortly after takeoff. The sole survivor, a British national, is being treated in hospital, Air India said.

    Local media also reported multiple casualties on the ground, in addition to those aboard the plane.

    Air India said that of the flight's 230 passengers, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were British, seven were Portuguese and one was Canadian.

    Earlier it was reported that all 242 people on board the UK-bound Air India flight that crashed in western India on Thursday were believed to have died.

