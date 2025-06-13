Over 240 dead, 1 survives in Air India plane crash

The Boeing 787-8 departed for London's Gatwick Airport at 1:38 p.m. Thursday, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew, before going down in the city's Meghani Nagar area shortly after takeoff. The sole survivor, a British national, is being treated in hospital, Air India said.

Local media also reported multiple casualties on the ground, in addition to those aboard the plane.

Air India said that of the flight's 230 passengers, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were British, seven were Portuguese and one was Canadian.

Amid the tragedy of the Air India plane crash, a remarkable story emerges: Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national from Leicester seated in 11A, was the sole survivor, escaping with only minor scratches. #AI171 #AirIndia #AirIndiaPlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/DK2nN74vo6 — City Mirror (@citymirrorKE) June 12, 2025

Earlier it was reported that all 242 people on board the UK-bound Air India flight that crashed in western India on Thursday were believed to have died.