Brazil's Alagoas state to observe 3-day mourning over deadly bus crash victims

According to officials, at least 16 people, including four children, were killed.

The bus had been carrying about 60 people when it tipped over in the rural interior of Alagoas state on Tuesday, ejecting some passengers while others were trapped beneath the wreckage.

The Alagoas regional government said in a statement that seven women, five men and four children were among those killed. The accident remains under investigation and was described as “highly complex”.

Brazilian media reported that the bus had been returning from celebrations for Our Lady of Candelaria, a religious festival in the state of Ceara that attracts thousands of devotees every February 2.

Survivors of the crash, including a seriously injured child, were taken to hospital, where they remain under medical care.

“I express my solidarity with the families and friends at this time of such great pain,” Governor Paulo Dantas wrote on social media. Three days of mourning will be observed in the state, he said.

no resgate e atendimento às vítimas.



Diante dessa tragédia que entristece todo o nosso estado, decretei luto oficial de 3 dias em Alagoas.

Me solidarizo com os familiares e amigos neste momento de dor tão grande. — Paulo Dantas (@paulodantasal) February 3, 2026

