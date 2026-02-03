EN
    Kyrgyzstan sees sharp rise in road accidents in 2025

    16:55, 3 February 2026

     The largest share of accidents was registered in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions, Kabar reported.

    Photo credit: Collage by Kazinform

    According to data from the Prosecutor General's Office, 8,456 road accidents were registered in Kyrgyzstan at the end of 2025, an increase of 19.1% compared to 2024.

    The largest share of accidents occurred in:

    • Bishkek – 27%

    • Chui Region – 13%

    • Osh Region – 24%

    • Jalal-Abad Region – 23%

    As a result of road accidents, more than 12,000 people were injured (+16.1% compared to 2024), and 900 people died (+21.1%) in 2025.

    Particularly concerning is the rise in accidents involving minors: 2,200 incidents were recorded (+23.7%), 121 children died (+22%) and nearly 2,600 children were injured (+24%).

    Alcohol-related accidents also remain a serious issue. During the reporting period, 395 accidents involved drunken drivers, an 11.3% increase compared to the previous year.

    Earlier, it was reported that more than 100 vehicles smashed into each other or slid off the interstate highway in Michigan as a snowstorm made conditions “treacherous” for road travel.

    Central Asia Road accidents World News Kyrgyzstan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
