Kyrgyzstan sees sharp rise in road accidents in 2025

According to data from the Prosecutor General's Office, 8,456 road accidents were registered in Kyrgyzstan at the end of 2025, an increase of 19.1% compared to 2024.

The largest share of accidents occurred in:

Bishkek – 27%

Chui Region – 13%

Osh Region – 24%

Jalal-Abad Region – 23%

As a result of road accidents, more than 12,000 people were injured (+16.1% compared to 2024), and 900 people died (+21.1%) in 2025.

Particularly concerning is the rise in accidents involving minors: 2,200 incidents were recorded (+23.7%), 121 children died (+22%) and nearly 2,600 children were injured (+24%).

Alcohol-related accidents also remain a serious issue. During the reporting period, 395 accidents involved drunken drivers, an 11.3% increase compared to the previous year.

